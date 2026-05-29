LONDON (AP) – A Greek national was set to appear in court Friday on charges that he helped the intelligence service of a foreign country, believed to be Iran, target a journalist working in London.

The allegations against Ioannis Aidinidis, 46, relate to attempts to target a journalist for Iran International, a Persian-language media outlet that has traditionally been critical of the country´s Islamic government, London´s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

“We know this may cause concern for many people here in the UK, and particularly those working in Persian-language media,´´ Commander Helen Flanagan said. “We continue to work closely with a number of organizations and individuals to provide them with advice and support around their safety and security, and this includes the specific individual and organization linked to this investigation.´´

London-based media organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic have been under threat for years.

Iran International temporarily moved its headquarters to Washington, D.C., in February 2023 to “protect the safety of journalists” who had been targeted by the Iranian government. The station resumed operations at a new location in London months later.

Aidinidis, who lives in Munich, was arrested on May 16 in West Sussex, south of London. A magistrate later allowed him to be held without charge until May 30.