Member of Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team Suspended After Allegedly Attacking Elderly Man with Golf Cart

A member of the racing team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with assaulting a 77-year-old man with a golf cart.

Evanna Daneen Howell, 35, a senior account manager for the Jordan co-owned 23XI Racing, was arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting Dennis Manchester at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend.

NASCAR announced Howell’s suspension on Wednesday.

While details about the incident remain largely unknown, Cabarrus County Judge Matthew Black found probable cause that Howell “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault Dennis Manchester with golf cart used to assault the victim deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.”

Howell’s attorney, Harold Cogdell Jr., issued a statement obtained by The Daily Mail.

“Ms. Howell and her family extend prayers for a full and speedy recovery to the individual injured,” Cogdell Jr. said. ‘It is deeply disappointing that an unfortunate golf cart accident has resulted in a criminal charge. We look forward to our day in court.”

Howell has worked for Jordan’s co-owned 23XI Racing since 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Howell was released on a $125,000 bond.