Three Shot After ‘Several’ Gunmen Open Fire at House Party

Three people were shot, one of the them fatally, following a fight at a house party Saturday morning in Humble, Texas.

FOX 26 reported that the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when “several people started shooting.”

There were approximately 100 people at the party, ranging in age from the teens to their early 20s. Twenty-year-old Daniel Rangel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other shooting victims, both of whom are expected to survive, are 19 years of age.

ABC 13 quoted Harris County Sgt. Sidney Miller saying, “What we know at this point is that there was some type of party being thrown at a house in this area. My understanding is this party was organized; they had a paid booth at the front gate, people were paying to get in.”

Police are trying to ascertain how many people fired shots.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.