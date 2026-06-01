Captured: Alleged Cop Killer Apprehended in North Carolina

Michael Puckett, the man suspected of killing a Carroll County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy Friday night was captured in North Carolina on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Breitbart News reported that two Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies went to Puckett’s house Friday night to conduct a welfare check. Upon the deputies’ arrival, Puckett allegedly opened fire on them, killing one deputy and wounding another.

Puckett then fled the scene and manhunt was launched.

On Sunday night, he was captured by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to WDBJ.

Puckett had a handgun on his person when he was apprehended but he did not resist. The house in which he was captured was roughly three miles from where he allegedly shot and killed Carroll County deputy Logan Utt.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.