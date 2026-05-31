Mexican Cops Find New Massive Narco-Tunnel in Tijuana

Authorities in Mexico reported the discovery of a narco-tunnel that spanned almost the length of three football fields and connected the border city of Tijuana with San Diego. The discovery comes at a time of great tension between the U.S. and Mexico’s government over the widespread corruption and cartel influence throughout the country.

The discovery happened this week in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood in Tijuana, a prepared statement from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) revealed. The discovery took place when authorities carried out an investigation into a large house that was being used by cartel gunmen. Believing that guns or drugs were being stored there, investigators got a warrant to search the property.

When they searched the property, authorities found the entrance to a tunnel that spanned 265 meters and ran six meters underground. According to Mexican authorities, the tunnel leads to an exit near a main street in San Diego. The structure had working lights throughout, leading authorities to believe that it was active.

During the raid, authorities found in the house that hid the tunnel ammunition rounds, street-level amounts of drugs, cellphones, and ledgers. Authorities believe that the house was being used as a stash house and are trying to determine if the tunnel had been in use prior to the raid.

The discovery comes at a time when the U.S. government continues to pressure Mexico to eradicate cartels. While Mexico has made some sizeable seizures. The current pressure focuses on the government trying to protect top-level politicians who have enabled drug cartels. Currently, the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking the arrest and extradition of Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya and 9 of his closest allies. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has been using her position to protect Rocha Moya, who hails from the same party, MORENA.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.