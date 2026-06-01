Hard-left Turkish-American influencers Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker have been banned from entering the United Kingdom ahead of planned public appearances after the government ruled their presence in the country would not be “conducive to the public good”.

The Young Turks broadcaster Cenk Uygur and his nephew, the live streamer Hasan Piker, were informed that their electronic travel authorisation (ETA) visa-free travel permission to come to the United Kingdom had been revoked just hours before flying to Britain, they said. The men had been booked to appear at speaking events in Britain, including the ‘Techno-Feudalism is Here. Who are the Lords?’ panel at the South by Southwest London (SXSW London) conference, and in Oxford.

Both men, seasoned hard-left commentators, made appeals to liberty and Western values after the British government denied them entry. Uygur wrote: “I’ve been banned from the UK. I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!”

Piker added: “the [UK] has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of [Israel]. the west is betraying “liberal values” for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become [Israel].”

The Times of London cited a government spokesman who said the ETAs were cancelled because the presence of Uygur and Piker “may not be conducive to the public good”. The paper further stated it was “understood” that the government had determined Uygur’s presence was potentially damaging to the public good because his speaking engagements could “exacerbate” antisemitic feelings in the United Kingdom.

This was based on his long history of comments about the October 7th terrorist attacks and characterisation of Israel as genocidal and barbaric. It was further stated that Uygur’s history of being a grooming gang denier also influenced the decision.

As long reported by Breitbart News, predominantly Pakistani Muslim child rape gangs — euphemistically called grooming gangs because vulnerable young girls, predominantly white working class natives, are ‘groomed’ into sexual slavery by the gangs — have operated in Britain for decades, benefitting from a culture of official silence and cover-ups to keep simmering ethnic tensions off the boil. While discussing their existence was long discouraged by mischaracterising whistle-blowers and critics as racist fantasists, the full extent of the industrial-scale rape of children for profit by Muslim gangs is slowly becoming known and has finally been accepted as fact by the UK Government.

The Times report noted that the government specifically cited Uygur’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored in February in its decision to enact the travel ban. Uygur had said on the show that grooming gangs were actually “Israeli propaganda” intended to demonise Muslims, and only featured in the news headlines when what he claimed was the Israeli “takeover” of Western governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom, determined it had to distract from other news stories, such as “Jeffrey Epstein”.

He said in February: “We’re talking about, wait, Grooming Gangs going after kids or whatever? Oh, that comes out just as everyone is talking about the Epstein Files and how a bunch of pro-Israeli figures raped American girls? ‘Oh, it’s the Muslims! It’s the Muslims!’

“So next time you hear ‘it’s the Muslims’, I guarantee you it’s Israeli propaganda trying to divert you from something that’s in the news now… everything in our media is utter propaganda on behalf of Israel”.

Hasan Piker, who said the events he was planning to attend during his trip to Britain included the former radical-left Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, Green Party leader Zack Polanski, and exiled former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is presently under investigation in the United States following his activism visit to Cuba.

As previously reported:

The investigation reportedly seeks to determine if Piker, Benjamin, and others violated existing U.S. sanctions on Cuba — a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism — during their trip, which they claim was intended to “deliver humanitarian aid” to Cuba and express solidarity with the Cuban Communist Party. On Monday, Piker published an unhinged rant on social media in which he claimed that “every centrist blue maga” who celebrates the subpoenas is a “f*cking moron.” Piker also expressed his frustrations with the Democrat Party, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for being “moderate” candidates who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 and 2016 presidential elections.

Piker said of his ban: “It’s a sad state of affairs where, obviously, the interests of Israel take the highest priority… the UK that’s, like, completely captive to the interests of pro-Israel advocacy organisations…

“…we are in the 1930s era, where I think that the administrations in both the UK and the United States of America, where regardless of their supposed ideological differences, are absolutely moving as a uniparty, and things are going to get even worse from here on out. Straight up fucking fascism, that’s it. Israel is a fascist country, and it gets to enforce its bidding upon other countries.”

Piker, to what extent he is known in the United Kingdom at all, is probably best remembered for the furore that surrounded his alleged use of an electric shock device against a dog in a viral video. The British are traditionally regarded as a dog-loving people, and one of the country’s largest charities is campaigning for such devices to be banned outright.

Both Piker and Uygur have visited the United Kingdom for speaking events several times before, but the British government is presently in the process of cracking down on what it calls “foreign extremists” from “ever setting foot on UK soil”, part of the state’s effort to prevent the potential for civil unrest and violence between the wide variety of ethnic and religious groups that now inhabit the country.

The Sun reported in March when Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood launched a new government taskforce dedicated just to identifying these “foreign extremists” before they travel to the UK so they can be turned away at the border.

The Labour Home Secretary said then: “Foreign extremists must not be allowed to enter our country and spread their hateful views. I will always take the necessary action to protect our citizens. Our global visa task force will stop extremists from ever setting foot on UK soil.”

Many of those banned from visiting Britain recently have been right-wing critics of open borders and mass migration. Several planned speakers who were meant to appear at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom Rally last month were barred from entering Britain by the Home Office, including right-wing Dutch influencer Eva Vlaardingerbroek and anti-Islamification speaker Valentina Gomez from the United States.