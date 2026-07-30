A female clerk at St. Louis, Missouri’s McNeal’s Superette “feared for her life” and therefore shot an alleged robber Thursday morning about 10 a.m., according to KSDK.

The suspect entered the store then allegedly “created a disturbance and attempted to force his way into a secured area behind the counter.” The clerk feared she was in danger of losing her life and shot the suspect.

FirstAlert4 noted that when officers arrived, the wounded suspect allegedly fought with them. He was then apprehended, taken into custody, and transported to the hospital to have his gunshot wound treated.

Police indicated the suspect will face robbery charges.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.