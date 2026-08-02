Reports: Good Guy with Gun Fires Back at In-N-Out Attacker

A witness to Saturday’s heinous attack at a Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out Burger reportedly recounted seeing a good guy with a handgun shooting at the attacker.

Three people were killed in the attack, and police have not yet detailed if the deceased shooter is included in that count.

KTVB spoke with Lane Koehn, who indicated seeing “a man in the In-N-Out drive-thru with a handgun who started firing at the shooter.”

He indicated that man “was shooting from a distance” but he believed it drew the alleged shooter’s attention and “he might have saved lives because he distracted the shooter enough to get him to stop firing into traffic.”

The New York Times noted that Koehn described the good guy with a gun as “an older gentleman.” He believed the shots fired by the “older gentlemen” forced the In-N-Out attacker to run for cover.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.