Reports: In-N-Out Shooter ID’d as 24-Year-Old Man

The individual who opened fire at a Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out Burger on Saturday has been identified by police as a 24-year-old man, according to reports.

Three people were killed in the attack, including one employee of the In-N-Out restaurant.

East Idaho News reported that police identified the shooter as a 24-year-old man on Sunday. They indicated that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NBC noted that Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said law enforcement is “confident” that the 24-year-old acted alone.

Breitbart News pointed to reports that the shooter was engaged by a good guy with a gun.

KTVB spoke with a witness at the scene, Lane Koehn, who indicated seeing “a man in the In-N-Out drive-thru with a handgun who started firing at the shooter.”

He said that man “was shooting from a distance” but he believed it drew the shooter’s attention and “he might have saved lives because he distracted the shooter enough to get him to stop firing into traffic.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.