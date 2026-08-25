Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Car Thief After Police Pursuit

A homeowner shot an alleged car thief shortly after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon after the suspect exited the vehicle and ran into a house in Orange Park, Florida.

News4Jax reported the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white Volkswagen reported stolen and the driver, 34-year-old William White, would not stop.

White allegedly struck a police car and another vehicle before the chase ended, and he then fled on foot into a nearby home.

The homeowner then shot White, ending the ordeal.

FirstCoastNews noted that 32-year-old Amanda Strickland was in the Volkswagen but was quickly arrested when she allegedly tried to flee, following the chase.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook noted that the Second Amendment exists for the very situation in which the homeowner found himself: “This is 2nd Amendment country. Stand your ground, all of that. I just met with the homeowner and his wife who were home when it happened and you know it’s not something you want to do, but they were prepared.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.