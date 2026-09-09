Alleged Intruder Dies After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder died shortly after 9 p.m. on Labor Day after entering a Mobile, Alabama, home and being shot by the homeowner.

NBC 15 reported that officers responded to the scene at 9:19 p.m.

The deceased alleged intruder was identified as 37-year-old David Lee Jr.

FOX 10 noted that police think Lee allegedly “broke into the home through a window,” after which the homeowner fired multiple rounds at him. Lee was hit at least once and his wounds were fatal.

A neighbor who remained anonymous indicated he hated to hear that someone lost their life but believed the homeowner took the necessary action to keep his family safe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.