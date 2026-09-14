Alleged Intruder Dead After Being Shot with Own Gun

An alleged intruder is dead after a man managed to wrestle away his gun on Tuesday and shoot him with it at an apartment in Memphis, Tennessee.

Action News 5 reported that the deceased alleged intruder, Devonta Johnson, went to the apartment with Zarian Sanders “to see the mother of Johnson’s child.” When they arrived, the front door had been barricaded with a couch and the two allegedly kicked in the door.

They found a male in a bedroom and allegedly began beating him. Moreover, Johnson is alleged to have pulled a handgun on the man, but the man managed to gain control of the weapon and fatally shoot Johnson.

WENG noted that Sanders allegedly then threatened the man and hit him with a rifle, then grabbed the handgun and fled the scene.

Sanders now faces multiple felony charges, including “convicted felon in possession of a handgun.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.