Gun-Controlled Chicago: 7 Shot When Gunmen Open Fire Sunday

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, when multiple gunmen exited their vehicles shortly after noon Sunday and began shooting in the Chicago neighborhood of Humboldt Park.

CWB Chicago noted that the deceased individual was a man who is yet to be identified.

At least 60 rounds were fired were in total and an officer indicated that one of the shooting suspects, “described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie over a white shirt and dark pants,” may have been hit by a car and suffered a broken leg during the getaway.

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CBS News reported the youngest of the shooting victims is a 14-year-old boy, but he is expected to survive. WGN-TV pointed out that one of the other surviving victims was a woman who was driving when the incident began and whom the shooting caused “to crash into a CTA bus.”

The shooting suspects are still at large.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 298 people have been killed in the Windy City thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.