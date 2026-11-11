Blue Wave Results: Democrats File Red Flag Bill, Other Gun Controls in Texas Legislature

The 2027 legislative session in Texas does not start until January 12, but Democrats used Monday’s pre-filing opportunity to go ahead and introduce a red flag bill and numerous other gun controls.
The NRA-ILA noted that the controls include a “ban on private firearm transfers,” increased minimum age for purchase and possession of firearms, and storage requirements.
Another gun control, SB 80, would ban AR-15s and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles that Democrats label “assault weapons.”
Democrats won the governorship and control of the Texas House of Representatives in the midterm elections. The showdown over gun control will ultimately occur in the Senate, where Republicans retain control.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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