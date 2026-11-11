Blue Wave Results: Democrats File Red Flag Bill, Other Gun Controls in Texas Legislature

The 2027 legislative session in Texas does not start until January 12, but Democrats used Monday’s pre-filing opportunity to go ahead and introduce a red flag bill and numerous other gun controls.

The NRA-ILA noted that the controls include a “ban on private firearm transfers,” increased minimum age for purchase and possession of firearms, and storage requirements.

Another gun control, SB 80, would ban AR-15s and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles that Democrats label “assault weapons.”

Democrats won the governorship and control of the Texas House of Representatives in the midterm elections. The showdown over gun control will ultimately occur in the Senate, where Republicans retain control.