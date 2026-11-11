DOJ Indicted Mexican Illegal Alien for Striking Immigration Agents with Truck in Texas

A federal grand jury indicted a 28-year-old Mexican national for allegedly striking two federal agents with his pickup truck while trying to evade arrest in Brownsville, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced Tuesday. Authorities stated that the suspect, Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez, is illegally present in the United States.

Perez-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of forcibly assaulting federal agents by using his vehicle as a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is currently detained pending future criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors allege that Perez-Rodriguez was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck on October 2 when he was stopped by federal immigration agents for suspicion of being in the country illegally. Authorities allege Perez-Rodriguez refused to follow the agents’ instructions to get out of his vehicle and instead sped away. As Perez-Rodriguez fled, his vehicle allegedly struck two agents, running over the foot of one of the two.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a screenshot of an agent’s dash cam showing two agents lying on the pavement behind the vehicle Perez-Rodriguez was allegedly driving at the time of the incident. If convicted, Perez-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine on each count.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted the investigation.

The alleged attack is part of a broader surge in violence targeting immigration officers. In an October 22 post, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE officers “are facing a more than 1,600% increase in assaults against them.” Mullin attributed the spike to “irresponsible rhetoric from sanctuary politicians and radical activists.”

As reported by Breitbart, in September a Cuban national, illegally present in the United States, was convicted of using his vehicle to ram into ICE vehicles to escape arrest in San Antonio. The incident also endangered federal immigration agents who managed to avoid injury during the escape attempt by 25-year-old Robyn Argote-Brooks, an illegal alien from Havana, Cuba.

A federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, convicted Argote-Brooks of both destruction of government property counts after a three-day trial. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, appointed by President Bill Clinton in December 1993, sentenced Argote-Brooks to 10 months in federal prison for each count and ordered him to pay $9,767 in restitution for the damage to federal property.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.