Florida Subpoenas Democratic Socialists of America over Possible Illegal Funding from China

Florida is subpoenaing the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) over possible illegal funding, state Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a week after the midterm election.

“Floridians who give to organizations operating in our state have a right to know where that money comes from and how it is used. Today, my office issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and our laws governing the solicitation of funds,” Uthmeier said in a video announcement on social media.

Ultimately, he said his office is working to examine whether DSA accepted “contributions or support from foreign sources of concern,” including Cuba and China. He also said they are working to determine if fundraising from Florida donors has been “fully transparent and lawful.”

He continued, “This includes scrutiny of recent DSA delegations to Cuba, where national leaders and national political committee members met with Cuban government officials, as well as a delegation to China.”

“It also covers travel fund solicitations that sought tens of thousands of dollars to cover costs for those trips and related activities involving Florida chapters,” he said, noting that Florida laws strictly prohibit accepting contributions from “foreign sources of concern.”

“They require organizations to be honest and transparent about how money is raised and used. The subpoena seeks the documents needed to determine compliance. We will follow the facts. We will enforce the law, and we will not allow foreign adversaries to influence Florida through the back door of nonprofit fundraising,” he vowed.

The subpoena follows a number of DSA-backed candidates winning their respective races nationwide.

Florida had its own DSA member Angie Nixon in a top state race, challenging incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), the latter of whom kept her seat. However, Nixon still garnered 48 percent of the vote, highlighting the influence DSA has garnered this past election cycle.

Notably, Nixon was widely known for frequently praising a Marxist cop killer and defending drag shows as a form of “wholesome entertainment” for children, all while denying that she is actually a socialist.

That aside, DSA has openly praised unfriendly regimes. As Breitbart News reported in August, one DSA leader, Ahmed Husain, once praised Communist China as offering an “incredible positive vision” of socialism for “everyone” to embrace.

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“DSA is one of the largest, is the largest, socialist organization in America. We have 200 chapters across the country in all states … and what we try to do is build up the U.S. land. We try to do our part in both sides of struggle, whether that’s housing, whether that’s labor needs, whether that’s using elections as a sight of struggle,” Husain said last summer as socialists welcomed a delegation from China.

“And across all of these different sides of struggle, we try to push socialism into the masses of America. We try to build up a positive vision, and I think China is an incredible positive vision of socialism for everyone around the world, whether it’s here or overseas, and many other countries,” he claimed.

This should come as no surprise, as DSA has formally called to “end nationalistic posturing toward China.”