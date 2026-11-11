Texas: Alleged Robber Shot Dead by Friend of Robbery Victim

An alleged robber was shot dead in Houston, Texas, Saturday around 11:25 p.m. when a friend of the would-be robbery victim intervened and opened fire.

FOX 26 reported that the incident occurred outside the Quick Food Store on Bissonnet Street, where three alleged robbers cornered the would-be victim. One of the three allegedly drew a Glock handgun, at which time a friend of the would-be victim stepped in with his own gun and shot the alleged armed robber in the chest.

ABC 13 noted that the other two alleged robbers fled when their accomplice was shot.

The alleged armed robber died at the scene and police are now going through surveillance video in an effort to identify everyone involved. Police are not sure whether the alleged attempted robbery was the result of happenstance or if the parties knew each other.