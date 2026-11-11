Texas: Alleged Robber Shot Dead by Friend of Robbery Victim

An alleged robber was shot dead in Houston, Texas, Saturday around 11:25 p.m. when a friend of the would-be robbery victim intervened and opened fire.
FOX 26 reported that the incident occurred outside the Quick Food Store on Bissonnet Street, where three alleged robbers cornered the would-be victim. One of the three allegedly drew a Glock handgun, at which time a friend of the would-be victim stepped in with his own gun and shot the alleged armed robber in the chest.
ABC 13 noted that the other two alleged robbers fled when their accomplice was shot.
The alleged armed robber died at the scene and police are now going through surveillance video in an effort to identify everyone involved. Police are not sure whether the alleged attempted robbery was the result of happenstance or if the parties knew each other.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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