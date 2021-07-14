VIDEO: South African Civilians, Vigilantes Protect Malls from Looting

Civilians across the beleaguered provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have begun taking the law into their own hands to protect malls from mobs of looters, as South Africans hoped the chaos had begun to subside after four days.

Violence and looting broke out near Johannesburg (in Gauteng), Durban (in KwaZulu-Natal), and other cities, on Sunday, following the surrender last Thursday of former President Jacob Zuma on corruption-related contempt charges.

Zuma, the country’s first Zulu president, faces a 15-month sentence for refusing to testify before an inquiry into corruption.

Dozens have been killed, and billions of dollars in damage caused, by rioting mobs. In Durban, as Breitbart News noted Tuesday, supplies of bread and milk ran out due to the looting, sparking fears that the metro area would run out of food.

The military has deployed 25,000 troops to assist the beleaguered police. Video emerged Wednesday on social media of civilians trying to protect the country’s malls themselves.

#ProtectSouthAfrica Let’s protect our Malls. Community of Clayville are protecting the Mall of Tembisa. They were unsuccessful attempts to loot the Mall over night. pic.twitter.com/wWyyqg3AcO — KAE News (@news_kae) July 14, 2021

In one area, armed taxi drivers worked together to keep looters out of malls that they services on their taxi routes, according to local news website Independent Online (IOL):

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall in Ekurhuleni opened fire on looters on Wednesday morning, a news website reported. A taxi association member said it was anarchy. “These thugs will not destroy our mall. Five hundred of our members have deployed throughout Katlehong and Vosloorus to defend the malls.”

Others volunteered to help in cleanup efforts, according to IOL. Some surveyed the damage in shock:

The country is also facing possible fuel shortages, following the shutdown of the country’s largest refinery.

