South Africa Police Confirm 15 Dead in Soweto Bar Mass Shooting

Police in the South African township of Soweto confirmed 15 people were killed early Sunday morning as they enjoyed a night out in a local bar after assailants stepped from a minibus taxi and began randomly firing at patrons.

Soweto is Johannesburg’s largest township to the southwest of the country’s economic capital.

Police report they were called to the mass shooting scene shortly after midnight.

“When we arrived at the scene, 12 people were dead with gunshot wounds, “police officer Nonhlanhla Kubheka told AFP.

She added 11 people were taken to hospital. Three died shortly after arrival while another died later.

No further details regarding the shooters was released.

“Nobody has been arrested. Officers are still on site. They came and shot at people who were having fun,” said Kubheka, commander of the Orlando police station, the Soweto district where the shooting took place.