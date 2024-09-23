North Carolina Woman, 20, Found Dead in South Africa After Vanishing on Solo Hike

A North Carolina woman who went hiking in South Africa was found dead on Sunday after going missing the day before, local officials said.

Brook Cheuvront, a 20-year-old student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was studying abroad on an internship with a non-governmental organization when she decided to hike up Cape Town’s Table Mountain on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.

She documented her outdoor adventures on Instagram, appearing to be an experienced trekker who had hiked in southern Africa recently.

Cheuvront was reported missing that afternoon after the tracking app she used while hiking alone stopped updating, the outlet reported.

She was found deceased around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday on Devil’s Peak, which is connected via trail to Table Mountain, according to a Cape Town travel guide site.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed to News24 that “the body of the missing hiker was found in an area which is part of Devil’s Peak and was retrieved by EMS helicopter.”

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the possible cause of death,” he added.

The student’s father, Steve Cheuvront, wrote on Facebook, “She was recovered. We are devastated. God help me and us.”

Support poured out from friends and followers on social media, with one woman writing, “I’ve read all her posts, tracking the last months of her life here gives me goosebumps.”

“She was living fast and bravely. It gives me the same feeling as my friend who passed away tragically 2 years ago. Felt like her soul knew…”

“She came to my school and gave a talk… she was such a lovely and intelligent girl,” said another Instagram user.

Another commenter said, “I’ll miss your contagious laugh” and extended “so much love to your sweet family and partner.”