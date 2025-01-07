Peggy Shapiro: In Memoriam — Olga Meshoe (1981-2025); Daughter of Africa, Friend of Israel

We mourn the sudden passing of Olga Meshoe Washington (September 14, 1981-January 6, 2025).

Africans, Israelis, Christians, Jews and all who yearn for peace have lost a courageous advocate and a loving friend. Her family has lost an incredible wife, a devoted mother (two boys four and six years old), and a caring daughter.

Olga was born in South Africa to a family who were leaders in the anti-apartheid movement. She and her family carried that passion for justice and love for Africa to defend Israel against a barrage of misinformation. Here is a sample of her outspoken activism to bring Africa and Israel, Jews and non-Jews closer together in understanding.

Her profound faith rested on Christianity’s Jewish roots.

Olga’s expertise and unique narrative on South African and African relations with Israel, the Christian mandate to stand with Israel, and her highly engaging delivery made her a sought-after speaker across Africa and the United States.

In 2022, Olga was invited to speak at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and also participated in a UNHRC event hosted by UN Watch in Geneva.

She was the recipient of many well-deserved honors, including the Jerusalem Medal for her incredible work for Israel and the Jewish people. Olga was also named #1 among the 25 Young ViZIONaries by the Jerusalem Post. Her literary work appears in Israelophobia and the West by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and she is featured in Paths of the Righteous: Stories of Heroism, Humanity and Hope by Ari Mittleman.

When Olga entered the room, there was a sense of a royal presence. Her dignity, her beauty, her brilliance, her grace, and her ability to choose words to go from her heart directly into another’s heart were just a few of her outstanding attributes.

Olga was recently diagnosed with lupus, shortly before her unexpected death after a flight back to the U.S. after visiting her family in South Africa.

She is survived by her loving husband Joshua, her two sons, Ezra and Judah, her father Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, her father-in-law Dumisani Washington, her mother-in-law Valerie Washington, and her StandWithUs family, including “Aunty Peggy.”

To help the family in this time of need, please donate via GoFundMe.

Peggy Shapiro is Director of Policy and Outreach for StandWithUs.com.