South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warns: Islamists Beheading Christians in DRC

South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein warned Sunday that Islamist militias are beheading Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — and slammed the world’s religious leaders for their silence on the issue.

Goldstein was referring to the Kasanga massacre, a mass murder of Christians that occurred on February 12.

As Christian Daily reported:

Seventy Christians were discovered beheaded inside a Protestant church in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu Province, according to reports, which say the victims had been kidnapped by suspected Allied Democratic Forces terrorists. The terrorists arrived in Mayba, a village in the territory of Lubero, at around 4 a.m. last Thursday and ordered residents to quietly get out, said Open Doors, adding that at least 20 Christian men and women had to leave their homes, leading to their capture. Later, concerned residents gathered to plan a rescue, but the armed group is said to have surrounded the village and managed to seize 50 more believers. The abducted residents were then taken to a Protestant church in Kasanga, where they were found beheaded, said the ministry.

Goldstein commented that global religious leaders, including the South African Council of Churches — which has been very vocal on the Israel-Palestinian conflict — had largely been silent on the issue.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Goldstein said. “There is a continent-wide religious war being waged against Christians in Africa.”

He urged Christians to raise the issue in their churches, just as he was raising awareness of the issue within the Jewish community, so that the world would stop Islamic persecution of Christians.

