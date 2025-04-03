DOGE Cuts $2.1 Million Consulting Contract in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) latest round of cuts featured 80 contracts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, including $2.1 million for a “senior advisor in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

DOGE, the Trump administration’s Elon Musk-led auditing machine, announced the newest cancellations in a Wednesday X post:

According to the department, the “wasteful” contracts had a ceiling value of $203.6 million and savings of $139.1 million.

The cancelled “management consulting” contract in the D.R.C. was being paid by the U.S. Department of State, DOGE said.

The news comes just days after DOGE announced $420 million in savings after cancelling over 100 contracts with a ceiling value of $1.1 billion, Breitbart News reported.

“Wasteful” projects across several agencies were slashed, including a $3.1 million Department of Energy (DOE) contract for “website development services,” and a $2.7 million Department of Commerce (DOC) contract for “marketing consulting services outreach and engagement support services,” DOGE said in a Monday night post:

Musk’s work to curb government waste, fraud, and abuse has been met with backlash from the left, with some radical activists staging protests, committing acts of vandalism, and even carrying out attacks at Tesla dealerships and on Tesla drivers.

