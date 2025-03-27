Las Vegas Police Make Arrest in Domestic Terror Attack on Tesla Facility

Police have made an arrest in the recent domestic terrorism attack against the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where numerous Tesla EVs vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Paul Kim on Wednesday on charges including arson and possessing an explosive device, according to a report by KLAS 8 News Now.

Kim is accused of executing a “targeted attack” at the Tesla center last week, which resulted in five damaged vehicles, including two engulfed in flames. Police also revealed that they believe the person who set the fires is the same individual who fired gunshots into the cars.

As Breitbart News reported, the attack prompted the FBI to investigate, while authorities said the assailant had used molotov cocktails to carry out the endeavor.

“He used what appeared to be multiple Molotov cocktails and firearms to conduct his attack,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at a press conference last week.

Additionally, the word “resist” was spray-painted on the front doors to the Tesla center.

It remains unclear which clues or leads authorities picked up on which led to Kim’s Wednesday arrest. The suspect was reportedly due in court on Thursday afternoon.

Notably, the Las Vegas Tesla attack arrived amid a slew of other terror attacks against Elon Musk’s company across the country.

On Friday, firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire blazing at a Tesla charging station in Fargo, North Dakota, that is believed to be intentionally set, according to the city’s battalion chief said.

On the same day as the Las Vegas molotov cocktail incident, two Cybertrucks at a dealership in Kansas City, Missouri caught fire, with investigators suspecting it to be the result of arson.

The week before, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away.

A few weeks ago, six Cybertrucks were reportedly spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington. A man who claims to identify as a woman was also recently caught on camera vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla dealership in a Chicago suburb.

These attacks came after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

