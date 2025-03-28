Tesla Vandalism Incidents Investigated by NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, FBI

A series of Tesla vandalism incidents in New York City and New Jersey has prompted investigations by local police and the FBI, as tensions rise amid CEO Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration. Now the NYPD hate crimes task force is investigating the vandalism attacks as well.

ABC7 reports that the NYPD and FBI are actively investigating a spate of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla vehicles in New York City and New Jersey. The attacks come amidst growing tensions surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the subsequent slashing of thousands of federal jobs.

In Brooklyn, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a Cybertruck that was vandalized in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Video footage released by the NYPD shows one suspect crouching down next to the Cybertruck and carving a swastika and the word “Nazi” onto the door while another suspect looked on. The incident occurred on Monroe Street early Thursday morning.

This follows a similar act of vandalism in the city, where two suspects painted a red swastika on a Cybertruck near the intersection of Rivington and Chrystie streets on the Lower East Side. The incident occurred on March 6 after 10:00 p.m., and the Hate Crimes Task Force is also involved in that investigation.

In response to the rising number of attacks against Teslas, the FBI has launched a task force aimed at cracking down on violent Tesla attacks, which the agency is designating as “domestic terrorism.”

The incidents are not limited to New York City. In South Jersey, neighbors are on alert after reports of a man aggressively pursuing several Tesla owners over the weekend in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. According to a victim, the driver of a red Acura SUV was spotted antagonizing Tesla drivers on Saturday evening. “He was driving on the wrong side of the road and driving very erratically,” the victim said. “The person driving the red SUV blocked us from pulling out of the driveway, rolled down his window, and said, ‘You know why, right?’ And flipped us the middle finger.”

Over the weekend, the FBI urged the public to be vigilant and look out for signs of possible attacks on Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities.

As the investigations by the NYPD and FBI continue, authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward. The public is also advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities targeting Tesla vehicles or facilities.

Read more at ABC7 here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.