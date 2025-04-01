DOGE Saves $420 Million by Canceling 109 ‘Wasteful’ Contracts

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has announced $420 million in savings after cancelling over 100 contracts with a ceiling value of $1.1 billion.

“Wasteful” projects across several agencies were slashed, including a $3.1 million Department of Energy (DOE) contract for “website development services,” and a $2.7 million Department of Commerce (DOC) contract for “marketing consulting services outreach and engagement support services,” DOGE said in a Monday night post:

As billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk leads DOGE as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to curb government spending, far-left activists have planned protests and attacks at Tesla car dealerships.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday announced federal charges against a Colorado man accused of throwing an incendiary device at a Loveland Tesla dealership, saying in a video, “You can run, but you cannot hide. Justice is coming”:

Tesla sales have plummeted globally, as Musk appears to have directed a sizable portion of his focus to running DOGE, Breitbart News reported.

Shares of the electric vehicle company have also dramatically lowered, with Tesla suffering its worst quarterly performance in Q1 of 2025 since 2022 after a 36 percent plunge in the last three months.