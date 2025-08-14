South Africa Says President Did Not Know Military Chief Went to Iran

South Africa’s presidential spokesman told reporters Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was unaware of the visit that South African National Defense Force Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya paid to Iran earlier this week.

As Breitbart News reported, General Maphwanya visited Iran and joined Iranian officials in denouncing the U.S. and Israel, pledging South Africa’s support in a military struggle against “oppression.”

Vincent Magwenya told reporters that the leader of the country’s military had essentially gone rogue:

Magwenya admitted that there were “concerns” that the general had crossed boundaries into foreign policy, which he acknowledged could affect ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S. He did not comment on whether the president agreed or disagreed with the substance of his commentary, though he reiterated attacks on those in Washington and in South Africa who, he said, were providing misinformation.

