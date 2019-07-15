WATCH: Amusement Park Ride in India Breaks in Half, Killing Two

Video footage shows the terrifying moment a ride at Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad, India, broke in half on Sunday afternoon.

Video recorded on a bystander’s cell phone shows the pendulum-style amusement ride swinging back and forth with riders in tow when suddenly it breaks in half, slamming into the frame of the ride and falling to the ground.

“Twenty-nine people were brought to the hospital, out of whom two died,” Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel told reporters. Fourteen of the injured are in critical condition.

Manali Rajwadi, 24, and Mohammad Javed, 22, have been identified as the two individuals who died during the accident.

Clips of the moments following the initial event were also posted online, showing individuals still strapped to their seats with blood on their clothes as rescue workers and bystanders help them to safety.

Authorities evacuated the park following the event, and several employees who worked for the company that operated the ride were detained, according to reports.

Vijay Nehra, Ahmedabad municipal commissioner, said an investigation was begun immediately to discover the cause of the accident.

“Police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to find out the reasons behind the accident,” he said.

Reports state that authorities will also investigate whether or not the park had a license to operate the ride.

“We have taken in manager Tushar Choksi and [directors] Ghanshyam and Bhavesh Patel for questioning along with ride operator Kishan [Mohanty]. We will file a primary case of accidental death in this case,” said police inspector JM Solanki.

Joint Commissioner of Police Vipul Aggarwal reassured the public on Sunday that those responsible for the event would face punishment.

“Whatever has happened at #Kankariya today is extremely unfortunate but I assure you that the entire administrative apparatus is committed to ensure those guilty are given the maximum punishment and best possible treatment is given to injured for their prompt recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.