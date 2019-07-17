North Korea Threatens to Walk Out on Talks over U.S. Military Drills

The Foreign Ministry of North Korea threatened to cut communication with the United States on Tuesday in response to a scheduled joint military drill with South Korea, which Pyongyang claimed President Donald Trump promised to cancel in pursuit of peace negotiations with the rogue regime.

Washington has already ceased some of its largest routine preparedness drills with the South Korean military, replacing them with “Alliance 19-2” drills where the U.S. supports a primary kinetic role by South Korean soldiers. The drill is scheduled to take place in late August and the American military agreed to allow a Korean general to lead the exercises for the first time. South Korea hopes the drill will prove that the country can execute a full-scale military operation without American help.

Ongoing drills are necessary because North Korea and South Korea are still technically at war. The Korean War, which began in 1950, has not been active since the signing of an armistice agreement in 1953, but neither side – North Korea and China versus South Korea and the United States – signed a peace deal. Pyongyang has attempted to convince the United States to sign a peace agreement in recent talks between Trump and dictator Kim Jong-un.

North Korea does not acknowledge South Korea’s sovereignty, considering it a rogue province of the greater Korean state governed through Pyongyang.

“The United States is going to conduct a joint military exercise ‘Alliance 19-2’ with south [sic, North Korea does not capitalize “south” as a means of dismissing the country’s sovereignty] Korea in contravention of the commitments made at the highest level at a time when the working-level talks between the DPRK [North Korea] and the U.S. are on the agenda, which has been made possible by the DPRK-US summit meeting in Panmunjom,” a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. “If the military exercise really goes ahead, it would affect the DPRK-US working-level talks.”

The statement left open the possibility for further talks regardless of the U.S. military’s decision, concluding, “we will formulate our decision on the opening of the DPRK-U.S. working-level talks, while keeping watch over the U.S. move hereafter.”

A separate, longer statement published by the government news service, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), admitted that the “Alliance 19-2” exercises are intended to allow the South Korean military greater independence from the United States, a goal that North Korea has repeatedly advocated for.

“Outwardly, the U.S. is trumpeting that this exercise is a simulation to verify whether the south Korean army is capable of taking over wartime operational control,” the statement read. “But, it is crystal clear that it is an actual drill and a rehearsal of war aimed at militarily occupying our Republic by surprise attack and rapid dispatch of large-scale reinforcements.”

The exercises, the statement claims, are “clearly a breach of the main spirit” of agreements between Trump and Kim.

North Korea claimed Trump “personally committed” to an end to military exercises during his first in-person summit with Kim in Singapore last year. The foreign ministry insisted that, following that summit, it took proactive measures to “discontinue” its nuclear program and is disappointed that the United States has not responded with its own friendly moves.

“With the U.S. unilaterally reneging on its commitments, we are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the U.S. as well,” the foreign ministry concluded.