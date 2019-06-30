President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Sunday, stepping into North Korea as he shook hands in a moment of high-stakes diplomacy.

Trump made history, becaming the first American president to step foot into North Korea, despite decades of conflict between the two nations.

Trump initiated the meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea, first publicly calling for the meeting on Twitter before North Korea moved quickly to make the meeting happen.

“Good to see you again”, said Kim through a translator, meeting at the DMZ. “I would never have expected to see you at this place.”

The two leaders spoke briefly as Trump shook hands and then walked into North Korea and shook hands again as North Korean media scrambled around the pair of leaders to capture the moment.

American press shouted at North Korean press and cameramen who were interrupting the shot of the historic meeting.

Trump just became the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea as he met Kim Jong Un in the DMZ pic.twitter.com/ve3UGyj0sN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 30, 2019

“Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump said. “We met and we liked each other from day one.”

Trump appeared immensely pleased by the event.

“I think it’s historic, it’s a great day for the world,” he said.

The two leaders then briefly met at the Freedom House to discuss their relationship.

Kim noted that the “excellent relationship” with Trump made the meeting possible.

“This is a historic moment, the fact that we’re meeting,” Trump said, thanking Kim for making them “both look good” at the event.