Taliban Pledges $165,000 to Aid Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

The Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign affairs announced Wednesday that the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” will send 10 million Afghanis in aid (about $111,000) to Turkey, and half that amount to Syria, “on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood” after Monday’s extremely destructive earthquakes.

The announcement offered few details about what form this tiny “relief package” will take, but the Foreign Ministry added that medical and rescue personnel from Afghanistan were standing by to assist earthquake victims. The Taliban junta urged Afghan citizens living in Turkey to assist relief efforts.

Rural Afghanistan suffered a powerful earthquake in June 2022, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more, according to Taliban-controlled media. The Taliban regime pleaded for international assistance, which the international community provided, despite its mounting anger over the Taliban’s failure to honor its human rights commitments.

Women & girls in Afghanistan were already facing grave challenges brought on by conflict, drought, #COVID19 & more. Now, additional movement restrictions & lack of access to education brings new risks to their safety & well-being. https://t.co/td77QKXs6U via @Refugees pic.twitter.com/awoQh81wvC — United Nations (@UN) April 16, 2022

Afghanistan remains a humanitarian disaster area, with millions of displaced people suffering from starvation and sickness. This dire situation is made worse by the Taliban mismanaging national resources and interfering with the operation of international aid agencies, such as by refusing to allow women to work for them.

Several humanitarian organizations suspended operations in Afghanistan after the ban on women, although conditions for Afghan civilians are so bleak that three of them relented and went back to work in mid-January, after receiving vague assurances that “female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction.”

Last week, the U.N. Human Rights Commission begged the Taliban to let women join relief efforts for impoverished civilians after a “savage winter” killed at least 166 people.

“Last winter, we managed to survive. I don’t know if we can do this indefinitely, not with these bans,” warned U.N. Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths.

As with the NGOs that felt obliged to resume their efforts in January, Griffiths said the Taliban promised to deliver “guidelines” for allowing women to work in humanitarian operations.

“Let’s see if these guidelines do come through,” said Griffiths. “Hopefully we won’t wait too long. Because every day that goes by without proper functioning humanitarian aid is not a good day for the people of Afghanistan.”

The wait may drag on for a while longer. On Friday, the U.N. said it was “concerned” that an Afghan academic named Ismail Mashal was “mercilessly beaten and taken away” for handing out free books to women and girls in Kabul.