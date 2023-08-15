China Unexpectedly Slashes Key Interest Rates To Fight Deepening Economic Slump

China’s central bank unexpectedly slashed key interest rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, the latest sign that the government is concerned that the world’s second-largest economy is experiencing a deepening slump.

The Associated Press reports:

The People’s Bank of China cut the interest rate on a one-week loan to banks to 1.8% from 1.9%.

“Today’s cuts suggest that the authorities’ concern about the state of the macroeconomy is mounting,” said Robert Carnell of ING in a report. “But that doesn’t mean that they are about to undertake unorthodox policy measures.”

Economic growth slid to 0.8% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in June from 2.2% in the January-March period. That is equivalent to 3.2% annual growth, which would be among China’s weakest in decades.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive economic activity without resorting to a large-scale stimulus, possibly for fear of reigniting a rise in debt levels they worry are dangerously high.

That is hampered by a slump in China’s vast real estate industry following tighter government controls on debt levels at developers. Buyers are reluctant to commit when they are worried about possible job losses and whether construction of apartments they pay for might be suspended.