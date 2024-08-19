Tim Walz Praised Chinese Communism to Students: ‘Everyone Is the Same and Everyone Shares’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), promoted Chinese-style communism to his high school students in the 1990s, telling them that “everyone shares” and gets free food and housing.

The pro-communist comments were recently unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon’s discovery of a 1991 article in Nebraska’s Alliance Times-Herald, where one of Walz’s lessons was quoted.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz told his social studies class of China’s economic system. “The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

Walz, who first traveled to China just months after the government slaughtered pro-democracy students and protesters in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, has been criticized for praising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over decades of trips that followed.

He began bringing students over to China with him in 1993, using his ties to CCP diplomats to secure funding from the Chinese government to do so.

The vice president hopeful “always has been fascinated by Communist China,” according to a 1994 article in Nebraska’s Star-Herald, quoted by the Free Beacon.

The profile stated that as a child, Walz recalled seeing “pictures of Mao Tse-tung, hung in public places and carried in parades.”

Walz, who was a 25-year-old National Guardsman when he first visited China “on a year-long teaching fellowship,” told a former college professor that the Chinese officials treated him “like a king.”

“No matter how long I live, I’ll never be treated that well again,” he told the Times-Herald after returning to the United States.

He said he was paid more than other teachers, given a nicer apartment, and spoiled with presents.

“They gave me more gifts than I could bring home. It was an excellent experience.”

One of the gifts, photographed in the newspaper, was a paper fan with a poem by the widow of Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925), a revolutionary who allied with the CCP after the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty.

Walz and his wife, Gwen, even held their wedding on the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre — with Gwen saying he “wanted to have a date he’ll always remember”:

In 1994, Tim Walz was teaching social studies at a Nebraska high school. This is a news story from a local paper. "Walz always has been fascinated by Communist China. He remembers from his childhood pictures of Mao Tse-tung, hung in public places and carried in parades." pic.twitter.com/B3FFMJSOL3 — America 2100 (@America_2100) August 19, 2024

“The Walzes spent their honeymoon in China. They also founded a travel company, Educational Travel Adventures Inc., which specialized in trips to China,” the Free Beacon noted.

While the Minnesota Democrat’s last known trip to China was in 2015, he has continued to meet with communist officials and headline CCP-backed events.

In January 2019, a CCP diplomat and other CCP government officials attended Walz’s gubernatorial inauguration, Breitbart News reported.

A translation from a Chinese government source revealed that, “Acting Consul General Liu Jun congratulated Governor Waltz and expressed his expectation to strengthen cooperation with the new Minnesota government to jointly promote the friendly and cooperative relations between Minnesota and China.”

Walz is also affiliated with a Twin Cities-based organization that allegedly houses a secret CCP police station, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer revealed last week.

Walz’s alarming ties to the CCP have prompted a probe by the House Oversight Committee. Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes.”

The governor’s comments to his students about Chinese communism were criticized by Michael Sobolik, a China expert and senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council.

According to Sobolik, Walz’s lesson was a “shockingly naïve description of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.”

“American students need to learn the horrific truths of communism and the horrors this dangerous ideology has wrought over the past century,” he told the Free Beacon. “Gov. Walz should clarify his comments and share his impression of communism in 2024.”

Walz appears to still hold positive beliefs about the Chinese economic system, recently saying, “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”