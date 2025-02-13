North Korea on Trump Gaza Plan: U.S. a ‘Ferocious Robber’ Thriving on ‘Massacre and Plunder’

The flagship state propaganda arm of communist North Korea published a screed on Wednesday condemning President Donald Trump – without naming him – for his plan to rehabilitate the destitute Gaza Strip, accusing America of operating on “jungle law.”

“The U.S. natural character of existing through massacre and plunder and its hegemonic and aggressive ambition for world domination are clearly proved by the present days of Gaza, not by the past history,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), one of the only few legal news outlets in the county, proclaimed. KCNA went on to claim that the entire world was “seething” at the United States for suggesting that, following the conclusion of the war between Israel and the ruling jihadists of Hamas, Gaza would require a complete infrastructure overhaul to become habitable again.

President Trump shocked the Middle East in early February by announcing that he had a plan to “take over the Gaza Strip,” help civilians trapped there escape, and rebuild it into an international tourism destination. Trump has repeatedly referred to Gaza as a “demolition site” that is currently uninhabitable and dangerous, littered with Hamas’s unexploded munitions, hidden terror tunnels, and other horrifying circumstances.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too,” Trump promised on February 4. “We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site… and get rid of the destroyed buildings [and] create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

On Sunday, Trump repeated to reporters that he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza.”

“Think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it, and will slowly, very slowly, develop it,” he explained. “As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back.”

The communist government of North Korea is virulently anti-Israel and has for years loudly supported Hamas and other jihadist, anti-Israel organizations. It is closely allied to Iran, the world’s premier state sponsor of terrorism, and has been accused of supplying weapons to Hamas through its dealings with Iran.

North Korea is also in an active state of war against South Korea and the United States. Active hostilities ended in 1953 with an armistice agreement, but neither side of the Korean War ever signed a peace treaty or surrendered.

“The whole world is stunned by the outrageous outbursts which wantonly trample on the slightest expectation of the Palestinians aspiring to regional peace and a stable life,” KCNA railed, referring to Trump’s comments without sharing them with its audience, “at a time when the domestic and international concern about the fragile truce in the tear- and blood-stained Gaza Strip is growing.”

“Far from feeling a bit of reflection at the wretched Gaza which turned into a grave of masses and debris, the U.S. openly blustered that it would displace Palestinians,” it continued. “Its brigandish intention based on the jungle law to finally occupy the Gaza Strip … is the bottom line of fanning the ambition of the territorial expansion of its minion [presumably Israel].”

“This is the U.S., a ferocious robber of grabbing territory and sovereignty of other countries and nations, not content with wantonly violating their life and rights for its own interests,” it concluded.

The North Korean propaganda outlet went on to condemn the unnamed “present U.S. administration” for having allegedly “mocked at international law and principles by attempting to make Greenland part of the U.S., advocating jurisdiction over the Panama Canal and renaming the Mexico Bay the ‘American Bay.'” The latter appears to be a mistranslation of the dispute over the name of the body of water President Trump recently renamed the Gulf of America.

“The present era is not the old age when Anglo-Saxons crossed the sea and were keen on developing the West by exterminating the American aborigines and plundering them of their cradle of life,” KCNA asserted.

North Korean citizens are not legally allowed to consume any media not created by KCNA or its subsidiary government propaganda outlets; Pyongyang has regularly executed its citizens caught possessing foreign movies, music, or other media.

Notably, on the same day KCNA published its attack on the Trump Gaza plan, it announced that dictator Kim Jong-un had received a “floral basket” from Mahmoud Abbas, the longtime head of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

North Korea has for decades supported the anti-Israel cause and Palestinian anti-Israel groups in particular. That support, Israel argued in 2023, extended to issuing weapons to Hamas terrorists.

The current war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred an estimated 1,300 people. The terrorists engaged in door-to-door raids of residential communities, killing entire families in their homes, in many cases as they slept. They also infiltrated a music festival, engaging in torture, gang rape, abduction, and other atrocities.

“In Gaza, as it is the one which attacks us, they use North Korean weapons,” Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor said in October 2023. “It could be that these North Korean weapons have been in Iran for quite a long time.”

Some of the weapons seized from Hamas terrorists, Israeli officials said at the time, featured Korean writing or other indications that they came from the North Korean regime. Additionally, the South Korean government warned at the time that it had reason to believe that Kim Jong-un ordered his government to offer “comprehensive” support to Hamas following the October 7 atrocities.

