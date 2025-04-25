Trump Says Xi Jinping Called Him to Negotiate a Trade Deal

President Donald Trump told Time magazine in an interview published Friday that genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping called him to discuss trade negotiations — a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed any reports of such negotiations were “fake news.”

China and America are embroiled in an ongoing trade conflict that began when President Trump announced a plan to overhaul America’s trade relations with all economic partners. On April 2, Trump unveiled a list of tariffs imposed on nearly every country that exports goods to the United States, including a 34-percent tariff on China. The White House later told reporters that every country on the list except for China had begun negotiations to build a more favorable deal with the United States and, as a result, the tariffs on those countries would be postponed for 90 days. The Trump administration simultaneously increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent and ended a commerce loophole known as de minimis that Chinese e-commerce companies had long exploited to ship items directly to American consumers, allowing them to avoid duties, tariffs, and anti-slavery laws in the United States.

The Chinese Communist Party has reacted aggressively to the policy change and claimed to refuse any negotiations that would result in a more favorable trade situation for Washington. Beijing also began threatening third-party countries this week not to attempt to renegotiate their own economic relationships with the United States or face unspecified “consequences” from the world’s second-largest economy.

Contrary to the obstinate public image that the Chinese regime has projected on the issue, President Trump told Time in an interview, published Friday but taking place on April 22, that he has already heard from Xi.

“You have to understand, I’m dealing with all the companies, very friendly countries. We’re meeting with China. We’re doing fine with everybody. But ultimately, I’ve made all the deals,” Trump claimed.

Asked if he would call Xi if the Chinese dictator did not reach out, Trump said “no,” but added that Xi had already done so.

“He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” Trump said.

The president went on to say that he believed that China was open to making a deal despite its public disposition.

“Oh, there’s a number at which they will feel comfortable. Yeah. But you can’t let them make a trillion dollars from us,” he continued. “You can’t let them make $750 billion. See, that’s really what’s not sustainable when China makes a trillion dollars, or a trillion one, when we have almost $2 trillion worth of, I call it loss. Some people don’t, but a lot of it’s loss. I say, when you have a trade deficit of $2 trillion I consider that loss.”

Trump added that “we all want to make deals” and Washington was in a favorable position.

“I am this giant store. It’s a giant, beautiful store, and everybody wants to go shopping there. And on behalf of the American people, I own the store, and I set prices, and I’ll say, if you want to shop here, this is what you have to pay,” Trump explained.

The Chinese government had not announced any such conversation between Trump and Xi and had vehemently denied any communication on trade with America on Thursday.

“All of this is fake news,” the Foreign Ministry claimed.

“None of that is true. For all I know, China and the U.S. are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun insisted. “This tariff war is launched by the U.S. China’s position is consistent and clear: We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the U.S. wants to talk.”

“Dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit,” Guo added.

Similarly, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce — which published the statement threatening third-party countries not to seek agreements with Washington — refused negotiations with the Trump administration.

“If the US truly wants to resolve the issue, it should heed rational voices from the international community and domestic stakeholders, completely abolish all unilateral tariffs on China, and find a solution through equal dialogue,” spokesman He Yadong said, according to the South China Morning Post.

The denials were a response to President Trump commenting on Wednesday that he believed a “fair deal” with China was on the horizon.

“Everything’s active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing,” Trump asserted. “They know that they can’t get away with it any longer, but they’re still going to do fine, and we’re going to have a country that you can be proud of, not a laughing stock all over the world for many years.”

Guo, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, repeated on Friday that “China and the U.S. are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs.”

“The U.S. should stop creating confusion,” Guo grumbled.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.