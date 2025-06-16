President Donald Trump said Monday that a deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program could be reached in the near term, and noted that Iranians have indicated to the administration they want to have discussions.

Trump shared his optimism during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of G7 sessions in Canada, on the heels of Israel taking out nuclear sites, refineries, and military leaders in Iran, and Iran responding by attacking Tel Aviv.

“Do you think a deal is achievable within days, within weeks? Is there that kind of runway?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Yeah, it’s achievable. Both parties have to agree. Yeah, sure,” he said.

When asked if Iran has expressed a desire to “de-escalate the conflict,” the president revealed that Iranians have communicated they would like to hold talks.

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days, and on the 61st day, I said, ‘We don’t have a deal,'” Trump said, referring to the ultimatum he gave Iran that expired on Thursday before Israel launched its strikes.

“They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties, but I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late,” Trump added.

Trump’s comments come as the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Iran desperately wants to return to the negotiating table with the United States. “Iran has been urgently signaling that it seeks an end to hostilities and resumption of talks over its nuclear programs, sending messages to Israel and the U.S. via Arab intermediaries, Middle Eastern and European officials said,” the Journal wrote.

When asked to speculate Monday about what it would “take for the U.S. to get involved in this conflict, militarily,” Trump told reporters, “I don’t want to talk about that.”