Trump Endorses Japan’s Takaichi in Upcoming Snap Election

Conservative Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has received President Donald Trump’s full endorsement ahead of Sunday’s snap election in the Asian country.

On Thursday Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“The Great Country of Japan is having a very important Legislative Election on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The results of this Election are very important to the future of Japan. The Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has already proven to be a strong, powerful, and wise Leader, and one that truly loves her Country. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi to the White House on March 19th. In my visit to Japan I, and all of my Representatives, were extremely impressed with her.” “In addition to National Security, the United States and Japan have worked closely together on making a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries. Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing and, therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing. SHE WILL NOT LET THE PEOPLE OF JAPAN DOWN! Good luck on your very important Sunday Vote. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Takaichi, who became her nation’s Prime Minister on October 2025, dissolved the lower house of the Parliament on January, prompting an upcoming snap election on Sunday, February 8. The Prime Minister explained at the time that she called upon elections because she wants Japanese people to “decide directly whether they can entrust the management of the country to me.”

Breitbart News reported this week that her snap election gamble is set to pay off given her large popularity — particularly among young voters, leading to a phenomena known as Sanakatsu (“Sanamania,”) with many of the young voters rushing to stores to purchase the Prime Minister’s favorite foods, accessories, and other items she regularly uses. Kyodo News reported this week that Takaichi’s government holds an approval rate hovering 63.6 percent.

President Trump visited Japan on October days after Takaichi took office, instantly forming close friendly ties with the Japanese Prime Minister.

During Trump’s visit, he brought Takaichi with him onstage during his address aboard the USS George Washington, introducing her to U.S. troops present at the event as a “winner,” noting that they became “close friends all of a sudden.”

Takaichi described Trump at the time as a “wonderful ally and friend.”

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that Japan’s government is undertaking preparations towards Takaichi’s upcoming March 19 visit to the United States following President Trump’s invitation.

Speaking to reporters on a Friday news conference, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei reportedly said that the Japanese government will prepare for Takaichi’s visit to be “meaningful,” noting that officials will work to “help Takaichi reaffirm unwavering Japan-U.S. unity with Trump,” and open a new chapter in the alliance between both countries.