Chinese state media outlets confirmed Monday eight people died in eastern Jiangsu province on Sunday after “improper” detonations near a fireworks store caused a massive explosion and fire.

China will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, welcoming the Year of the Horse. The occasion is typically one of the biggest holidays in the country and celebrated throughout China with parades, fireworks displays, and other celebrations. Outside of the major cities, informal fireworks “displays” by locals are not uncommon.

According to the state-run Global Times newspaper, the deadly blast on Sunday occurred in a village in Jiangsu and was attributable to “a villager’s improperly setting off fireworks near the store.” The rogue firework reportedly hit the fireworks store, detonating the inventory simultaneously, which killed eight and injured two others.

“Those responsible for the incident have been taken into custody,” the state newspaper assured. “An investigation into the exact cause of the accident and follow-up responses are currently underway.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s emergency service authorities issued alerts nationwide warning citizens to be mindful of proper protocol when detonating fireworks to prevent further accidents.

“Emergency management, fire, public security, and health authorities rushed to the scene immediately to carry out rescue and response operations,” officials in Donghai county, Jiangsu, said in an alert translated by Channel News Asia (CNA).

“The Ministry of Emergency Management said that China was entering the peak period for fireworks use during the Chinese New Year holiday, warning citizens against unsafe practices like test-firing or smoking outside of shops,” CNA added.

The Year of the Horse officially begins on Tuesday. The “Spring Festival” season is one of China’s periods of highest economic activity, including travel and tourism internally. The Chinese government, through its state media organs, estimated last week that citizens will make as many as 9.5 billion trips during the holiday season. While many are expected to travel abroad, the largest migration is expected to be internal. Lunar New Year is considered one of the world’s largest scheduled mass migrations, as workers in China’s major cities rush to return home to their families. The Chinese Transportation Ministry stated last week that it already documented 1.4 billion “inter-regional passenger trips” between February 2 and 8 and expected that number to rise.

Several of China’s largest population centers hosted large gatherings on Monday, Lunar New Year’s Eve, for elaborate light and fireworks shows.

China’s state media network CCTV also celebrated with its annual Lunar New Year special, including musical performances, animations, and other displays.

Some observers have suggested that economic activity and festivities may be higher this year in anticipation of the Year of the Horse, an auspicious event that comes only once every 12 years. As the state-run newspaper China Daily explained on Monday, “the horse, a popular symbol in Chinese culture, represents not just swiftness but also perseverance and the indomitable will to overcome.”

In contrast, the Year of the Snake, which concluded on Monday, is often considered a time of intense change and instability, with the potential for both creation and destruction. This particular Year of the Snake that passed also brought with it the beginning of a second term in office for President Donald Trump, who has dedicated much of his public service career to curbing the malignant influence of Chinese communism around the world and presented the dictatorship with renewed challenges in 2025.

During his address last year, dictator Xi Jinping hinted at more difficulties ahead, predicting China would “undoubtedly break new ground in reform and development as long as we strengthen our conviction and confidence, confront problems and obstacles directly, and tackle risks and challenges without hesitation.”

China Daily suggested that the Year of the Horse will bring good fortune to the ruling Communist Party.

“Domestically, China will continue to deepen reform in key areas, unlock the vitality of its super-large market, promote high-quality development, narrow its urban-rural gap, improve its people’s well-being, and ensure that the fruits of its progress are shared equitably,” it predicted. “Externally, China will remain a steadfast defender of multilateralism, a promoter of global cooperation, and a contributor to world peace and development.”

Xi delivered his annual New Year address on Saturday evening, celebrating the horse as a representative of “vigor, strength and resilience, symbolizing steady progress and lasting prosperity.” He also credited the Chinese people with having an “extraordinary” Year of the Snake, acknowledging the “complex and volatile environment” that it brought with it.

“The year 2026 marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan,” the state news agency Xinhua relayed. “Xi called for advancing high-quality development, maintaining social harmony and stability, and consistently exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, so as to strive for a sound start for the next five years.”

