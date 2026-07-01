Xi Boasts of Chinese Wisdom, Tells Developing Nations ‘Be More Like Us’

Communist China stands as a model of societal, political and economic rectitude that should be emulated by developing countries everywhere, President Xi Jinping boasted Wednesday.

Now in his 14th year of unchallenged power, an ebullient Xi applauded China as having achieved in a few decades under the iron fist of Communist dictatorship what it took centuries for rich democratic countries to do.

“We advocate the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, providing Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions and Chinese strength for addressing major issues facing humanity,” AP reports he said at an event marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, putting humanity at a crossroads, Xi further told his audience gathered in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, per the AP report.

Xi, widely considered China’s most powerful dictator since Mao Zedong, repeated past pledges to push forward the construction of a new type of international relations to promote world peace and development all driven from Beijing.

No mention was made of the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Turkic groups in concentration camps, the erasure of indigenous communities in occupied East Turkistan , or those who dare to challenge Beijing’s governance.

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Non-Han ethnic groups in Tibet and Inner Mongolia were also omitted from mention in Xi’s glorious tribute to himself – and his country.

China also stands accused of having lied to the world about the extent of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak which it visited on the world, brutally punishing those who attempted to tell the truth, destroying scientific evidence, and manipulating the W.H.O. with false claims.

On the geo-political front, China claims almost the entire South China Sea using an expansive boundary known as the “nine-dash line” which has been proven time and again to be a lie perpetuated by Beijing as it seeks to grab regional domination by force.

In 2016, a landmark international tribunal ruled China’s historic claims lack any legal foundation and have zero validity under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).