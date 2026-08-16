Gov. Beshear: ‘It’s Time’ to Abolish the Electoral College

Partial transcript as follows:

ED O’KEEFE: Well, what I’m curious about is what- given they’re looking for big ideas, what would be your biggest, boldest idea that you’re promoting these days?

BESHEAR: Well, I’ll give you two because people want you to fix the darn economy, and they want you to fix the darn government. On the economy, it is time for an aspirational investment in housing that can bring down the cost of especially first-time home ownership. People can actually see that progress all over the country. We ought to tie the federal dollars to speed. You’ve got to break ground and you’ve got to do it quickly. Get through the overregulation and the NIMBY-ism. But I tell you what, people also think this government is broken. So, fix the darn government. Constitutional amendment. It is time. It should outlaw partisan redistricting and enshrine part of the Voting Rights Act right there in the constitution. It should create term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court. No more gaming those appointments. It should also overturn Citizens United, and I think call for direct elections of the president and the vice president. That could actually make things work. A big idea that would, yes, change government, but in a way enshrined in the constitution where people would know it’s going to get better.

O’KEEFE: I didn’t realize you support abolishing the Electoral College. If you’re saying direct election of the president and vice president.

BESHEAR: Yeah, I’ve said it a number of times, and it’s because in Kentucky we will never see a candidate for president or vice president unless they’re from here. Why? Because people just expect that it’ll go one way or the other. It’s the idea that someone would get elected not just knowing about seven states, but having to earn votes all over the United States. I certainly think it’s time.