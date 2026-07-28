Dozens Potentially Trapped in Shopping Mall After Massive Earthquake Rocks Japan

A powerful earthquake registering at 6.8 magnitude — 7.0 in the most affected areas — devastated Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, resulting in widespread fires, building damage, and, in one case, preceding an explosion tearing the facade off of a shopping mall.

Japanese authorities at press time have documented only one death, but dozens are feared to be trapped in homes, factories, and the Aeon Kumamoto mall, which had recently reopened after being severely damaged in a similar wave of earthquakes in 2016. Kumamoto, located in far south Japan about 200 miles from Busan, South Korea, most recently experienced a similarly devastating earthquake a decade ago and is prone to seismic activity, as is most of the country.

In the prefecture’s Uki city, footage indicated large fires spreading. Reports did not specify the immediate causes of these fires as news of the earthquake is still developing, but some appear to have been a result of broken gas pipelines or similar infrastructure damage.

The earthquake damaged a wall alongside the historic Kumamoto Castle, seen shaking in dramatic video:

Similar shocking surveillance videos show damage in stores throughout the affected areas, displacing shelves as panicked shoppers sought refuge.

The Japanese agency Kyodo News, citing Japanese authorities, reported on Tuesday nearly 50,000 homes without electricity in the aftermath and another 10,500 without water. Dozens are believed to be trapped in collapsed homes throughout the prefecture, a situation local emergency personnel are rushing to address. Among the emergencies reported are “collapsed buildings, fires, power outages, and traffic disruptions.”

Speaking at a press briefing following the earthquake, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae shared that she had reports of pervasive power outages and fires in the area, and she encouraged evacuations.

“I have instructed the entire government to work together with all its might on emergency disaster response measures, such as the life-saving rescue of victims,” she was quoted as saying. “I have heard that there are already injuries, and there are areas where power outages and fires have occurred. There is also damage to roads and bridges and building collapses.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Minoru added at the press conference that those affected should remain vigilant as an earthquake of such magnitude typically results in aftershocks, sometimes more devastating than the first seismic wave as structural damage compounds. The newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported that Japan had already experienced some aftershocks, including one in the 5.0 range and several others of a magnitude of about 4.

“We ask that you continue to be cautious of earthquakes with an intensity of around 7, and especially for those in the hardest-hit areas,” Kihara said, continuing, “Please pay attention to evacuation information from local governments via radio, television, and the internet, and act calmly.”

Similarly, the newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun cited an unnamed Japanese official warning that the damage from the earthquakes may not have yet concluded.

“The earthquakes are occurring at shallow depths, and there have been frequent tremors,” the official reportedly said. “There is a risk of building collapses and landslides, so be prepared to evacuate at any time, and when sleeping, make sure to sleep in a place where furniture won’t fall on you.”

Local reports indicate the earthquake began about 4:30 p.m. local time, prompting widespread evacuations, including from the Aeon mall. While an estimated 200 people were taken out as the earthquake took place, authorities have stated they believe another 20 to 30 employees were still in the building when it exploded. Eyewitnesses describe widespread smell of gas and the explosion being strong enough to send debris flying at cars driving near the complex. Aerial videos of the site show the facade of the building completely gone, revealing the walls inside; Kyodo reported that the second floor of the mall collapsed entirely.

Reuters observed that the mall had recently held a celebration for the end of reconstruction following the devastating Kumamoto earthquake in 2016, which killed upwards of 200 people.

“It housed some 200 stores and businesses and a cinema, and it had ​room for 5,000 cars in its parking lot,” Reuters shared. “Some 20 to 30 employees at the mall were still unaccounted for, public broadcaster NHK said. Witnesses reported smelling gas in the area.”

In a press release on the rebrand published on June 13, the mall announced, “As we mark both the 21st year since opening and the 10th anniversary of the region’s recovery (from the 2016 earthquake), we are undertaking a major renewal of the shopping centre.”

Elsewhere in the region, Kumamoto Airport shut down to assess runway damage and rescue some reportedly trapped in elevators. The company Nippon Paper Industries Co. reported that a chimney at a plant in Yatsushiro collapsed and it is currently seeking to find some unaccounted-for employees. A local rail line reported that one of its trains derailed as a result of the earthquake, though the train did not carry passengers at the time. Much of the region’s transportation has been shut down, including trains, and reports indicate that communication has been knocked out in some of the most devastated areas. Authorities warned that the situation is developing and they would be updating as they assessed the damage.

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