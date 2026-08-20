Chinese national Yupeng Sun, a resident of Andover, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with submitting a fraudulent voter registration and ballot during the 2024 presidential election.

Sun, 33, was charged with submitting an online voter registration in which he impersonated another Chinese national living in Massachusetts. The other individual had legal permanent resident (LPR) status, and was not eligible to vote.

Sun allegedly went on to cast an early voting ballot under this false identity during the 2024 presidential election.

Sun was also accused of submitting fraudulent immigration forms under the names of the victim and his wife, which caused them to lose their green cards and face deportation. The victims learned of this perfidy when they returned from an overseas trip in June 2024 and found themselves under scrutiny at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The most curious detail of the case was that Sun submitted anonymous tips to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in April and May of 2026, alerting them that his victim supposedly voted illegally. This makes the whole affair seem like an elaborate, and fairly successful, effort to ruin the lives of his victims.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) indeed confirmed on Thursday that Sun lived with the victim’s family, renting a room from them between 2021 and 2023, and they had a history of unpleasant disputes. Sun was arrested and charged with assaulting the victim’s adult daughter in 2023, but the charges were dropped in 2024. Some of the other arguments between Sun and the family reached the stage of civil litigation.

“They treat me as not good,” Sun told the police on one occasion.

NBC News in Boston reported that Sun’s victim and his wife “successfully petitioned the Boston Immigration Court to restore their green cards.”

During their hearings, the victims said Sun gained access to their personal information after helping them to apply for insurance during happier times. They also suggested Sun cast illegal ballots in their names to get revenge for his arrest in 2023.

According to prosecutors, Sun faces penalties of up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines if he is convicted.