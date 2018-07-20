Donald Trump: I ‘Can’t Believe’ NFL National Anthem Debate Continues

President Donald Trump reacted to the latest development over the national anthem controversy plaguing the NFL.

“The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it!” Trump marveled on Twitter. “Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart?”

Trump commented on the story after the NFL released a statement putting the new rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem on hold while they continued to negotiate with the NFL Players Association.

Trump mocked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for failing to enact a solution and proposed his own penalties for players who refused to stand for the national anthem.

“The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand,” he wrote. “First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”