***Live Updates*** Balderson-O’Connor OH-12 Race Headlines Contests in Five States

US President Donald Trump has made several trips in recent weeks to campaign for Republican congressional candidates -- on August 4, 2018 he stumped with Troy Balderson at a rally in Lewis Center, Ohio -- ahead of November's mid-term elections
Voters tonight will go to the polls in five states—Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, Washington, and Missouri.

The race between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district will have the biggest national implications. President Donald Trump endorsed and campaigned for Balderson in a race over the weekend in a race that is essentially tied, according to most recent polling. The race is the last special election before the midterms.

Trump also endorsed Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, and Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary results in the Sunflower State will be another test of how much GOP primary voters value Trump’s endorsement.

On the left, candidates backed by Democrat-socialist darlings Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders face off in key primaries in Michigan and Kansas. Victories by these candidates will only push Democrats further to the left heading into 2018 and 2020.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of all of the important races throughout the evening. All times eastern.

8:40 PM: From Breitbart’s John Binder: Kobach slightly trails incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Kansas gubernatorial election by a little more than 200 votes with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting. Kobach has relied on a America First-style campaign message, running on reducing tax burdens for small businesses and ending state benefits for illegal aliens. While Kobach has the backing of President Trump, Colyer has the support of the state’s Republican establishment.

KS-Dem primary: In Kansas’ Democrat primary for governor, the Planned Parenthood-supported Laura Kelly leads the pack with a wide margin, though only about 14 of more than 3,500 precincts are reporting thus far.

8:35 PM: With 1% reporting in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, who was backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has a slight lead.

8:30 PM: In OH-12, O’Connor leads 58.6% to 40.6% with 41 of 591 precincts (7%) reporting.

8 PM: O’Connor with early lead with early votes from Dem precincts:

7:35 PM: Polls now closed in Ohio.

7:00 PM: Polls will close in Ohio at 7:30 PM ET as Balderson tries to win a seat in a district Trump carried by 11 points in 2016. Trump campaigned for Balderson over the weekend in Ohio. Polls close in Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri at 8 PM ET and polls will close in Washington at 11 PM ET.

MAGA candidate Kobach touting his Trump endorsement:

Trump v. Biden: Joe Biden recored a robocall for O’Connor:

 

