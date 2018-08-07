Live Updates*** Balderson-O’Connor OH-12 Race Headlines Contests in Five States

Voters tonight will go to the polls in five states—Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, Washington, and Missouri.

The race between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district will have the biggest national implications. President Donald Trump endorsed and campaigned for Balderson in a race over the weekend in a race that is essentially tied, according to most recent polling. The race is the last special election before the midterms.

Trump also endorsed Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, and Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary results in the Sunflower State will be another test of how much GOP primary voters value Trump’s endorsement.

On the left, candidates backed by Democrat-socialist darlings Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders face off in key primaries in Michigan and Kansas. Victories by these candidates will only push Democrats further to the left heading into 2018 and 2020.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of all of the important races throughout the evening. All times eastern.

—

8:40 PM: From Breitbart’s John Binder: Kobach slightly trails incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Kansas gubernatorial election by a little more than 200 votes with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting. Kobach has relied on a America First-style campaign message, running on reducing tax burdens for small businesses and ending state benefits for illegal aliens. While Kobach has the backing of President Trump, Colyer has the support of the state’s Republican establishment.

KS-Dem primary: In Kansas’ Democrat primary for governor, the Planned Parenthood-supported Laura Kelly leads the pack with a wide margin, though only about 14 of more than 3,500 precincts are reporting thus far.

8:35 PM: With 1% reporting in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, who was backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has a slight lead.

EARLY returns: Abdul El-Sayed has slight lead over Gretchen Whitmer in Gub. race. Newschannel 3, CBS News, WWMT, West Michigan — WWMT Andy Dominianni (@WWMTAndyD) August 8, 2018

8:30 PM: In OH-12, O’Connor leads 58.6% to 40.6% with 41 of 591 precincts (7%) reporting.

8 PM: O’Connor with early lead with early votes from Dem precincts:

Early vote in #OH12 is entirely in: O'Connor (D) leads Balderson (R) 62.9%-36.4%. That's more or less what we expected. Keep in mind, this is 35k votes out of the 210k+ we expect total. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 7, 2018

7:45 PM:

7:35 PM: Polls now closed in Ohio.

The polls are closed in OH-12.

Warnings: the early vote is going be really good for O'Connor. Don't read much into it. We know this is a highly unrepresentative vote, and there really isn't any result–no matter how good for O'Connor–that you can read into — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 7, 2018

Franklin County early/absentee results in #OH12 between @dannyoconnor1 and @Troy_Balderson. O'Connor was expected to have/needs large lead out of home, most-Democratic county. pic.twitter.com/GwBRiIcXep — Randy Ludlow (@RandyLudlow) August 7, 2018

7:00 PM: Polls will close in Ohio at 7:30 PM ET as Balderson tries to win a seat in a district Trump carried by 11 points in 2016. Trump campaigned for Balderson over the weekend in Ohio. Polls close in Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri at 8 PM ET and polls will close in Washington at 11 PM ET.

MAGA candidate Kobach touting his Trump endorsement:

Vote today for the only team endorsed by President Trump! Today is your last chance to vote. Polls close at 7:00 pm Find your voting location here: https://t.co/ClsIMgnhJL #ksleg #ksgov #TeamKobach #MAGA #MKGA pic.twitter.com/HD5k1nzKIc — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) August 7, 2018

I voted this morning and stopped by our local diner for coffee to talk with reporters about the endorsement from President Trump. Thank you to all the poll workers across the state! Find your polling location: https://t.co/ClsIMgnhJL #ksleg #ksgov #TeamKobach #MAGA #MKGA pic.twitter.com/hRAqbF00cX — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) August 7, 2018

Voters in OH-12! Get out TODAY and vote for Troy Balderson. He will work with @realDonaldTrump to keep this economy roaring unlike the democrats who want nothing more to shut that down and make you dependent on big govt. #Ohio12 #ohio #oh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 7, 2018

Trump v. Biden: Joe Biden recored a robocall for O’Connor:

Biden recorded a robocall for Danny O'Connor https://t.co/rDG4VN0Ckb — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) August 7, 2018

The polls are open until 7:30 PM tonight! This morning I voted in Zanesville. You can find your polling location here: https://t.co/FyZe9IbCES #OH12 pic.twitter.com/8BAwQB8ufW — Troy Balderson (@Troy_Balderson) August 7, 2018

Ohio, vote today for Troy Balderson for Congress. His opponent, controlled by Nancy Pelosi, is weak on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets, your 2nd Amendment – and will end your Tax Cuts. Troy will be a great Congressman. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018