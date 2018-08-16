Police: Father Kills Man Who Tried to Enter Daughter’s Bathroom Stall

An Arizona father is accused of beating a man to death for attempting to enter his daughter’s bathroom stall.

Authorities charged Melvin Harris, 40, with second-degree homicide for allegedly beating Leon Leevon Armstrong to his death for trying to follow his daughter into a bathroom stall on August 2, AZFamily.com reported Tuesday.

Harris drove to a Phoenix QuikTrip convenience store on the evening of August 2 to pick up his 16-year-old daughter and a few friends when Armstrong went up to him to ask for money.

Harris obliged and gave Armstrong some spare change before the victim went into the store. Harris’s daughter later emerged from the store to tell her father the man tried to get into her bathroom stall by shaking down the door, police said.

The daughter said she told convenience store employees, who notified the security guard.

Harris’s daughter then pointed out Armstrong as her alleged harasser as she saw him exiting the store.

Harris then walked up to the security guard, reportedly telling him to “take care of the situation, or he would do it himself.” The guard told him the situation was being looked into.

The father, however, wound up taking matters into his own hands by confronting Armstrong and then attacking him, authorities said.

Witnesses told authorities that Harris punched, kicked, and stomped on the man before fleeing the scene.

Armstrong suffered brain injuries and a broken nose, and later died from his injuries at a local hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Police arrested Harris at his home and took him to jail, where is being held on $100,000 bond.