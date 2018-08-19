Feds Offering $20,000 Reward for Suspect Accused of Threatening Trump

Federal authorities announced Sunday that they are offering $20,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the capture and arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and other high-profile government officials.

Officials are conducting a nationwide manhunt to search for Shawn Christy, 27, of McAdoo, who allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in Trump’s head in a now-deleted post on social media, and is wanted on several arrest warrants in Pennsylvania—including burglary, violating probation, and failing to appear in court for an aggravated assault case.

Law enforcement officials say Christy had been on the lam since June and is considered to be “armed and dangerous” for threatening to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer” attempting to detain him.

Christy is also accused of stealing a Pennsylvania school bus company vehicle in addition to making threats against government and law enforcement officials.

U.S. Marshals believe Christy was the suspect behind the theft of a school bus company van from a Pennsylvania bus company’s parking lot in early August.

The 27-year-old suspect also has a history of making threats against government officials.

A judge sentenced Christy and his father to probation in 2012 for threatening former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and her attorney.

Officials are urging the public to call 911, the FBI tip line, or (484) 358-1974 to contact U.S. Marshals in the area if they have information about Christy or his whereabouts and are offering a $20,000 reward to information leading to his capture.