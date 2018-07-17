Ratings Catastrophe: Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America’ Attracts 327K Viewers

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? tanked in the ratings on Showtime Sunday night, attracting only 327,000 viewers, which landed it in 70th place for the day.

With all that free hype, the flood of free publicity generated by the feckless controversy surrounding Hollywood once again — yawn — targeting people on the right for ridicule, this is a humiliating crash landing for Cohen, a left-wing performer who has not produced a success in over a decade.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment outlet, Who Is America? fell way below a similarly-hyped Showtime offering, 2017’s reboot of Twin Peaks, which attracted 506,000 viewers for its premiere.

Roger Friedman reports that at 10 p.m., Cohen was “trounced” by a show called Mexico Life “that did five or six times the business. (1.9 million viewers). Something called On the Case with PZ on Discovery had 1.5 million.”

Cohen even lost to CNN, which has been cratering in the ratings. The far-left anti-Trump channel doubled Cohen with 764,000 viewers.

Cohen’s schtick is tired and a bit pathetic. What’s more it’s soooo 2007. And in this entertainment era where every comedian, every late-night show, every Netflix special, and every news outlet has been weaponized to insult and denigrate Trump and his supporters, Cohen just adds to the noise.

Moreover, most of those other anti-Trump programs are not doing so well in the ratings. Stephen Colbert’s Our Cartoon President, which aired on Showtime immediately after Cohen, only attracted 186,000 viewers.

Cohen Baron Cohen is offering nothing new; just preaching to the choir with the help of selective editing. Why Showtime or Cohen believed the American people would be interested in just another corporate-backed bully plucking the wings off of powerless flies to the delight of his rich and powerful provincial pals, is beyond me.

Judging by the reviews and the reaction, even from Cohen’s left-wing confederates, the ratings are going to look a whole lot worse as the series plays itself out.

