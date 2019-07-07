Two-Year-Old Migrant Girl Still Missing in Texas Border River

The search continues for a two-year-old migrant girl who went missing when her Haitian mother attempted to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico on July 1.

“Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement earlier this week. “I can not imagine the anguish the parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome.”

“On the night of July 1, U.S. Border Patrol agents from Del Rio Station, BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue), and CBP Air and Marine Operations – with the assistance of law enforcement teams from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico – began searching for a 2-year-old girl,” an official with the Del Rio Sector told Breitbart News Saturday night in an email response to an inquiry. “The child, a Brazilian national, was reported missing by her parents, both Haitian nationals, after they attempted to cross the Rio Grande River at Del Rio, Texas.”

“As of July 4, Del Rio Border Patrol search efforts have been unsuccessful in locating the 2-year old child,” the official said. “The search continues using Del Rio Station marine resources.”

The Haitian mother is one of more than 1,000 Haitian migrants who illegally crossed the border in the Del Rio Sector since June 10.

Officials report that most of these family units are composed of a child with citizenship of a third country of origin. Most of these are South American minors from Brazil and Chile. It appears many of these Haitian migrants moved many years ago from Haiti to these South American countries and have now decided to migrate again to the U.S. — perhaps to take advantage of loopholes in U.S. immigration and asylum laws and the current flood of migrant families crossing the border in record numbers.

Officials report that more than 230 of the migrant children are nationals of Brazil and Chile but are the biological children of the Haitian migrants.

