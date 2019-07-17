Fugitive Cartel Boss Sponsors Mexican Government-Run School’s Graduation Party

MORELIA, Michoacán – A wanted drug lord sponsored and attended the graduation festivities of a government-run teacher’s university in the coastal state of Guerrero. The drug lord attended the festivities even though he is a wanted fugitive.

The incident took place over the weekend in Guerrero, where Johnny “El Pez” Hurtado Olascoaga visited the town of Arcelia for the graduation party of Tierra Caliente’s Escuela Normal Regional. More than 25 public school teachers graduated during the ceremony. Hurtado is currently listed as a wanted fugitive in the State of Mexico for his alleged role as a leading figure within one of the factions of the Familia Michoacana Cartel. The faction of the cartel controlled by Hurtado has a strong presence in the states of Mexico and Guerrero.

A series of photographs of the event feature Hurtado Olascoaga standing during the ceremony where the local mayor Adolfo Torales Catalan welcomed him and thanked him for sponsoring the event.

In response to the event at a state-funded university, the Guerrero Education Secretariat issued a statement distancing themselves of the sponsorship of the event claiming that the decision to have a “godfather” was carried out by the students and the members of the selection committee and not by state employees.

La SEG informa: pic.twitter.com/GWmrg1lZwO — Secretaría de Educación Guerrero (@EducGuerrero) July 15, 2019

As Breitbart News reported, the various factions that make up la Familia Michoacana and La Nueva Familia Michoacana have made a name for themselves as one of the most violent and sadistic criminal organizations. The cartel has become synonymous with gruesome executions and dismemberments.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart News / Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.