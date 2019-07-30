Mexican Judge Saves Cartel Boss from U.S. Extradition 

A Mexican federal judge saved a top leader of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generation (CJNG) from extradition to the U.S., where he faces several drug trafficking and money laundering charges. The decision comes as rumors spread about a possible prison rescue.

This week, Mexican Federal Judge Rosa Maria Cervantes Mejia halted the extradition of Abigael “El Cuini” Gonzalez Valencia by granting an injunction or “amparo.” The ruling held that Gonzalez Valencia faces various charges at home which must be resolved before removal–even after Mexico’s Foreign Relations Office granted the transfer for the man believed to be the second-in-command of CJNG. Gonzalez Valencia is the brother-in-law of CJNG top boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.

The CJNG is now a security concern for Mexican and U.S. authorities because of their extreme violence and recruitment of former members of the Colombian guerrilla terrorist group FARC. CJNG gunmen are often involved in fierce battles with Mexican military and police. They are also responsible for shooting down a police helicopter.

In recent days, social media messages and videos circulating throughout Mexico warned of a pending rescue attempt by CJNG under orders from El Mencho. Gonzalez Valencia is the leader of a criminal organization known as “Los Cuinis,” which is controlled by his relatives and considered the financial wing of CJNG. Los Cuinis previously went by the names “Cartel Milenio” and “Cartel Valencia” before adopting the current title.

Los Cuinis and CJNG were the target of several seizures and actions by the U.S. Department of Treasury, which outed music promoters, fashion photographers, and other culturally influential Mexicans for allegedly laundering money for the organizations.

